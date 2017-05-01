Manage your retail operations from a single dashboard

Integrated Retail ERP & CRM
On-Cloud solution for retail brands to manage business operations efficiently, win loyal customers and bring in more revenue.
Track Customer Touchpoints
Easily manage your customers, send Emails and SMS at every touchpoint. You may also collect feedback from in-store customers, and run engagement activities on auto-pilot.
Generate More Sales
Generate more revenue with sales process automation, workflows, loyalty program, coupons and offers.
Handle Products & Pricing
Manage your products, price-lists, inventory, invoices and sales commission.
Derive Business Intelligence
Drive Purchase orders, Forecasts, Reporting dashboards, and derive business intelligence with detailed metrics and team’s performance.
Feel Safe and yet Powerful
Thank Bunny is secured, scalable and offer advanced features such as territory management, different user access levels and integrate with third party APIs.
Salient Features
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I try it for Free
Yes. You can signup for a free trial period of 15 days without the need of credit card. You will be prompted to upgrade after 15 days. On your request, we can extend the trial period for 15 more days so that you gain more confidence in our product.
Is my data secure?
Yes. We work with Zoho to offer security on multiple levels including the physical, software and people/process levels. Read more here!
Is there money back guarantee?
No. We offer a free trial period for you to test our services. However, we do not refund your money after you upgrade your account to a monthly / yearly premium package.
Who owns my data, and can I migrate at any point in time?
You own your data absolutely. We only provide you a framework to host it. You can import data from several sources, and export it in different formats too.
How do I get started?
It just takes 1 minute of your time to signup with us. Just click on the “Signup” button and feed in your organization details to get started.
Get Started - Step by Step
1. The Setup (One-time)
1. Fill in the general settings
Setup > General > Personal Settings
Setup > General > Company Settings
Setup > General > Email Settings
2. Configure the Loyalty points calculation. See screenshot
Ex. 100 indicates that a customer spends Rs. 100 to get 1 reward point.
Setup > Extensions & Apis > APIs > CRM Variables
3. Specific module related fields can be modified here.
Ex: Product Categories list can be managed in Products module
Setup > Customization > Modules
2. Feed Data
1. Add Vendors
2. Add Products
3. Add Customers
4. Add Documents such as pricelists, registration certificates, etc.
5. View Reports
3. Daily Operations
1. Create Invoices
2. Create Purchase Orders
3. Create Sales Orders to track sales from E-commerce
4. Get Feedback from Customers
5. Add activities – tasks, events and calls
4. Customer Engagement
1. Create Seasonal Offers
2. Create Campaigns
3. Engage on Social
4. Add and Redeem Loyalty rewards to customers
5. Advance Features
1. Access Forecast reports
2. Create multiple Users, and assign roles and territories
3. Create cases and solutions for help desk
4. Setup automation of tasks
5. Add custom modules /fields, and integrate with other apps