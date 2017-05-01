Manage your retail operations from a single dashboard

Integrated Retail ERP & CRM

On-Cloud solution for retail brands to manage business operations efficiently, win loyal customers and bring in more revenue.

SIGN-UP / LOGIN

Free for 6 months. No credit card required.
[Welcoming Product Hunt Users]

Track Customer Touchpoints

Easily manage your customers, send Emails and SMS at every touchpoint. You may also collect feedback from in-store customers, and run engagement activities on auto-pilot.

Generate More Sales

Generate more revenue with sales process automation, workflows, loyalty program, coupons and offers.

Handle Products & Pricing

Manage your products, price-lists, inventory, invoices and sales commission.

Derive Business Intelligence

Drive Purchase orders, Forecasts, Reporting dashboards, and derive business intelligence with detailed metrics and team’s performance.

Feel Safe and yet Powerful

Thank Bunny is secured, scalable and offer advanced features such as territory management, different user access levels and integrate with third party APIs.

RETAIL DATA HUB
Data warehouse of your operations

MARKETING AUTOMATION
Decision Engine & Content Delivery

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
Reports, Analytics and Dashboards

Featured at

Official Partner

Sign up for a no-risk 15 days free trial today!

No credit-card required.

Most Popular
SIMPLE PLAN
$50/user (per month)
All features included!
Signup Now - It's FREE

List of features

 
Inventory & Data Mgmt.
for efficient operations
Products
Price books
Sales orders
Invoices
Vendors
Data backup - 2/month
Import & Export Data
API integration
File storage - 1GB/org
Add to Cart
 
Sales Generation
to achieve more revenue
Customers
Tasks, events, calls, and notes
Calendar sync
Sales forecasting
Gamescope
Reminders
Web-to-contact form
Scoring rules - 20/module
SalesSignals - Real time customer tracking
Add to Cart
 
Team Activity & Support
with better communication tools
Status updates
Direct messages
Attach files to feeds
Follow-up rules
Groups for teams
Cases
Solutions
Web-to-case form
Workflow mgmt - Rules, alerts, assignments, webhooks, approvals
Add to Cart
 
Marketing Automation
to engage with customers
Email Templates Builder
Telephony + SMS
Automation Rules (Triggers)
Website visitor tracking
Marketing campaigns
Auto-responders
Social monitoring
Advance analytics & reports
Capture leads from Twitter and Facebook
Add to Cart

Salient Features

User Roles

  1. Specific access levels & roles are associated with users.
  2. Store managers of one territory cannot view the data of a store in another territory.
  3. Hierarchy of roles and data privacy are taken care.

Enterprise Readiness

Data is your most important asset, and it is in safe hands with us. Our SLA and up-time guarantees keep your business on toes at all times.

Multi-Channel Touchpoints

  1. Email – See your email inside CRM. This means no more shuffling between screens.
  2. Telephony – Make calls from THANK BUNNY with single-click dialing assisted by call analytics.
  3. Social – Interact with prospects on social media channels from inside the dashboard.
  4. Realtime – Get real-time information about every activity a customer and prospect engages in.

Extend and Customize

  1. Integration with Zoho suite of products including Zoho Books for accounting and book keeping.
  2. Tailor the system to your specific needs with custom apps, modules, and fields.
  3. Data export and import features are built in the system.

Sales Performance

  1. Territory Management – Segment your business presence into territories to handle customer data better.
  2. Advanced CRM Analytics – Pre-made templates and custom reports to monitor growth and forecast trends.
  3. Data Intelligence – Analyze your spending against your sales revenue and see how it affects your bottom line.
  4. Workflow Automation – From sending follow-up emails to assigning tasks, automated scripts do the heavy lifting.

On the Go

Get access to your data, and run you business from anywhere and anytime with our application hosted in the cloud. No software installations required.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I try it for Free

Yes. You can signup for a free trial period of 15 days without the need of credit card. You will be prompted to upgrade after 15 days. On your request, we can extend the trial period for 15 more days so that you gain more confidence in our product.

Is my data secure?

Yes. We work with Zoho to offer security on multiple levels including the physical, software and people/process levels. Read more here!

Is there money back guarantee?

No. We offer a free trial period for you to test our services. However, we do not refund your money after you upgrade your account to a monthly / yearly premium package.

Who owns my data, and can I migrate at any point in time?

You own your data absolutely. We only provide you a framework to host it. You can import data from several sources, and export it in different formats too.

How do I get started?

It just takes 1 minute of your time to signup with us. Just click on the “Signup” button and feed in your organization details to get started.

Have more questions?

Get Started - Step by Step

1. The Setup (One-time)

1. Fill in the general settings
Setup > General > Personal Settings
Setup > General > Company Settings
Setup > General > Email Settings

2. Configure the Loyalty points calculation. See screenshot
Ex. 100 indicates that a customer spends Rs. 100 to get 1 reward point.
Setup > Extensions & Apis > APIs > CRM Variables

3. Specific module related fields can be modified here.
Ex: Product Categories list can be managed in Products module
Setup > Customization > Modules

2. Feed Data

1. Add Vendors
2. Add Products
3. Add Customers
4. Add Documents such as pricelists, registration certificates, etc.
5. View Reports

3. Daily Operations

1. Create Invoices
2. Create Purchase Orders
3. Create Sales Orders to track sales from E-commerce
4. Get Feedback from Customers
5. Add activities – tasks, events and calls

4. Customer Engagement

1. Create Seasonal Offers
2. Create Campaigns
3. Engage on Social
4. Add and Redeem Loyalty rewards to customers

5. Advance Features

1. Access Forecast reports
2. Create multiple Users, and assign roles and territories
3. Create cases and solutions for help desk
4. Setup automation of tasks
5. Add custom modules /fields, and integrate with other apps

First-time Setup Guide